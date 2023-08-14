‘As of last night’: Journalist shares who Romeo Lavia is actually closer to joining – Liverpool or Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea are both trying to sign midfielder Romeo Lavia and Alex Crook has now shared who the player is closer to joining.

It has been a crazy week for both the Reds and the Blues as not only are they competing with each other for Lavia, but they have also been reportedly battling for Moises Caicedo to.

Reports suggest Chelsea have won that race and now talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has told us which club is winning the race for Lavia.

Crook reported that “as of last night”, Romeo Lavia was closer to joining Chelsea over Liverpool. The journalist then said: “Let’s see what today brings.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Chelsea leading the race for Lavia

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino will be very pleased to see that the club have not only won the race for Caicedo but that they are also leading the chase for Lavia.

Currently, it looks like Lavia will be heading to Stamford Bridge, but with the amount of twists and turns over the last week between the two clubs, it wouldn’t be a shock to still see the Southampton player head to Anfield.

He is only 19 years-old but showed glimpses of his high-ceiling in the Premier League last season with recently relegated Southampton.

Under a manager like Pochettino or Jurgen Klopp, the Belgian would no doubt be able to reach the potential that these huge clubs believe he has.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The two sides faced each other in their first Premier League game of the season yesterday and the match finished 1-1. It showed how much both sides need a defensive midfielder like Lavia.

You can see why both Liverpool and Chelsea have been trying to pursue both Lavia and Caicedo, but it would be a big failure for the Reds if they lose out on both players to their Premier League rivals.