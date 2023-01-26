Alan Brazil claims Mauricio Pochettino will be Tottenham's next manager and Harry Kane will stay











Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping that Monday’s win over Fulham will be the turning point in their season.

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Alan Brazil was talking about the speculation regarding two of their key men.

Antonio Conte’s future became the subject of plenty of talk this week, with reports from Italy suggesting he would leave Spurs at the end of the season.

Tottenham are reportedly upset with Conte’s recent behaviour in press conferences, discussing his frustrations in public.

The Italian has never been a manager who sticks around for too long at any of his clubs.

He’s only twice spent more than 100 matches at a club in one stint, and has already been in charge of 65 Tottenham matches.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A player who has been linked with a move away from Spurs this season is Harry Kane.

The record-equalling forward is Tottenham’s most important player by some distance.

His contract is also running down, although there is talk he’ll discuss a new deal next month.

Alan Brazil has now suggested that Kane will stay in the summer, and be joined at the club by Mauricio Pochettino.

He believes Conte will leave the club at the end of the season, and be replaced by the 50-year-old.

Brazil thinks Kane will be joined by Pochettino at Tottenham next season

The TalkSPORT pundit gave his opinion on what he thought would happen in north London in the near future.

“It’s simple. Conte will leave at the end of the season. Poch will be in, Harry will stay. Move on.” Brazil said.

Brazil was then asked if Pochettino coming in will be enough to keep Kane at the club, and he replied: “Yeah I do, I don’t want to see him leave.”

Pochettino is still very popular with Tottenham fans, and got the very best out of Kane during his time in charge.

Kane’s two best scoring Premier League seasons both came under the Argentinian’s reign.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Italian journalist Marco Conterio suggested Spurs are already in talks with Pochettino to bring him back.

Everton have also been linked with a move for Pochettino, but re-joining Spurs would be a much more inviting prospect.

It will be interesting to see who’s still at Tottenham when the next campaign rolls around.

