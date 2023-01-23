Everton made contact with Mauricio Pochettino in next manager hunt











Everton made an ambitious call to Mauricio Pochettino during the World Cup to see if he would potentially be interested in becoming the Toffees’ manager, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Frank Lampard has been sacked after just over a year in charge at Goodison Park. The Englishman leaves the Toffees inside the relegation zone in the Premier League after a miserable run.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Lampard is not the first manager to struggle to turn the Toffees around in recent years. And for some supporters, it seemed that the writing was on the wall for some time.

Everton made ambitious call to Pochettino

It appears that the Everton hierarchy may have been keeping their options open for a little while. In fact, the Daily Mail has suggested that they reached out to a potential target a couple of months ago.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

According to the report, they made contact with Pochettino back in November to see if he would be keen on the post on Merseyside. However, it would certainly appear that Everton fans have little reason to think that he may be interested.

Marcelo Bielsa is now the leading candidate to take on the role. Meanwhile, there is also interest in Carlos Corberan. Reports from Goal on Monday suggested that initial contact had been made with Wayne Rooney.

It is no surprise that Pochettino seemingly had little interest. His time with PSG did not prove to be as successful as some would have liked. And obviously, his spell with Tottenham ended in really disappointing fashion.

But his stock remains incredibly high. He is going to be linked with every top job that becomes available while he is out of work. Pep Guardiola suggested that he is an ‘excellent‘ manager.

Everton should be a top job. But that is not the case right now. It is a huge challenge for whoever comes in.