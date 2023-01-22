Tottenham not impressed with what Conte is doing in his press conference











The Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy have been left less than impressed with Antonio Conte airing his grievances in his press conferences as doubts persist over the future of the Italian in North London, according to a report from The Times.

There is a major question mark over Conte’s position at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have certainly not kicked on in the way many expected this season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Times reports that contract talks have now been put on hold. Conte’s deal with Tottenham expires at the end of the season. And they have, so far, been unable to reach an agreement over fresh terms.

Tottenham not impressed with Conte and his press conferences

Spurs have the option to keep him for another year. But The Times notes that the Italian has no intention to stay if he is not happy in North London.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Conte wants to receive backing in the market. But Tottenham are also not entirely happy with the manager, it seems. The Times claims that the club have been less than impressed with how Conte has discussed his frustrations in his press conferences.

Right now, things look bleak for those who want Conte to stay. However, there is reason for optimism that a deal can still be agreed later in the season.

Conte is an emotional character. And Tottenham have been disappointing this season. So of course, he is not going to be happy with everything going on.

There have also been moments in the past when Conte has publicly flirted with the idea of leaving. Few will forget just how solemn he was after Tottenham lost at Burnley last season.

However, he did stay put and he went on to achieve success. With that in mind, it seems much too soon to call what will happen with Conte.

A few wins in a row and a big end to the January transfer window could change the complexion completely.