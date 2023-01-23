Journalist claims Tottenham are in talks with Mauricio Pochettino amid doubts over Antonio Conte











Italian journalist Marco Conterio claims that Tottenham Hotspur are already in talks to bring in their former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Antonio Conte’s future remains in doubt as he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with Spurs.

The Italian’s contract is set to run until the end of the season and due to Tottenham’s recent form, it remains unclear whether he will last until then.

Conte has been outspoken in terms of his views on the club’s transfer policy, stating publicly that the squad needs huge investment if they are to compete with the likes of Manchester City, and even Arsenal.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Times reported yesterday that the Spurs hierarchy have been left unimpressed by their manager’s habit of airing his grievances in public.

It seems that Tottenham are now weighing up potential replacements and they could turn to a familiar face in Pochettino.

Tottenham in talks with Pochettino

Tuttomercato’s Marco Conterio claims that Daniel Levy and Spurs are already working on finding a suitable replacement for Conte.

The journalist says Tottenham have opened talks with Pochettino about a potential return to north London.

🚨 ⚪ Il #Tottenham è già al lavoro per il possibile dopo Antonio Conte e sono già iniziati i colloqui per il ritorno di Mauricio Pochettino al #THFC



➡ @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) January 22, 2023

Pochettino was relieved of his duties back in November 2019 after a five-year stint at Tottenham.

The 50-year-old arguably delivered Tottenham’s most successful period of the Premier League era, despite the fact he didn’t quite manage to deliver silverware.

The ‘world-class’ manager guided Spurs to a Champions League final just a few months before he was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino managed to pick up his first trophies as a manager with Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Tottenham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View: Tottenham need to make a decision over Conte sooner rather than later

Many Spurs fans would welcome Pochettino back with open arms after he built such a close bond with them during his reign.

But Tottenham need to make a decision over Conte’s future or they could risk this season simply passing them by.

Spurs are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, while they also have an outside chance of getting back into the top four.

If Conte is set on leaving at the end of the season, Tottenham would be better off replacing him and starting the ‘painful’ rebuild Pochettino called for a few years back.

