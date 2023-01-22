Tottenham Transfers: Journalist offers latest update on Harry Kane to Manchester United talk











Harry Kane is being linked with a move away from Tottenham to Manchester United and things aren’t looking good for Spurs at the moment.

Kane is yet to sign a new contract and with turmoil already at the club with Antonio Conte’s future, discussions aren’t looking likely any time soon.

Reports have linked Manchester United with making a move for Kane in the summer. Erik ten Hag wants a new number nine, and could move to land Kane.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

And speaking about the potential deal for GiveMeSport, journalist Pete O’Rourke has said that Spurs will be in a very tricky situation when it comes to Kane.

“I’m sure Manchester United, like a lot of the top clubs across Europe, will be keeping tabs on Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham. He’s still yet to sign a new contract at the club, so if that doesn’t materialise, it does put Tottenham in a bit of a tricky position,” O’Rourke said.

“We know Manchester United are going to be in the market for a No.9 this summer. They’ve brought in Wout Weghorst just as a short-term option in this transfer window.”

Kane nearly signed for Manchester City previously. However, Daniel Levy stood firm, eventually fighting off City’s interest.

TBR’s View: Kane to United looking inevitable

There seems to be an aura coming back at Manchester United under Ten Hag. And that aura can be hard to ignore for a player like Harry Kane.

He’ll have grown up knowing all about United’s dominance and the idea of him taking them back to that will appeal.

It does feel he’s gone as far as he can with Tottenham. He is a club legend but at the end of the day, he’s won nothing and doesn’t look like winning anything any time soon.

Kane to United, then, is looking ominous.