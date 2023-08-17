West Ham United are not having a good time in the transfer market and now it looks like Manchester United’s Scott McTominay won’t be moving this summer either.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on the Scottish international’s future.

West Ham have spent all summer trying to find a way to replace captain Declan Rice.

After a month of searching, they appear to have settled on Edson Alvarez from Ajax and England international James Ward-Prowse.

However, West Ham are still interested in Scott McTominay although it doesn’t look like he’ll be moving this summer.

The £40m central midfielder appears to be stuck in a similar situation to his teammate Harry Maguire.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham looked even closer to signing Maguire compared to their pursuit of McTominay.

That move has since collapsed, leaving both parties in an awkward situation.

The last couple of weeks of the transfer window tend to be incredibly frantic.

This could see either Manchester United player’s situation changing but right now they look set to be staying put at Old Trafford.

West Ham target McTominay not moving this summer

Providing an update on the Scottish international, Sheth said: “We’re told that the major additional incomings for [Manchester] United in this window could be non-existent, but never say never.

“We know that the Harry Maguire and the Scott McTominay potential deals that could have brought in big money, which would have been able to be recouped and then spent on other signings, as it stands both are those players are staying at Old Trafford.

“In turn, that then throws into potential doubt the deals that they could have done for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat as well.”

After bringing in Ward-Prowse and Alvarez, West Ham have less need for McTominay and may end up moving on to other targets.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The centre-back position appears to be the priority for David Moyes now.

Young Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards is on their list as is Konstantinos Mavropanos.

There is still plenty to be done at the London Stadium this summer but it doesn’t look like they’ll be dealing with Manchester United again any time soon.