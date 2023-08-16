David Moyes was seriously considering signing 30-year-old and making him West Ham captain

David Moyes was reportedly considering signing Manchester United star Harry Maguire and making him West Ham United’s new captain.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which claims that Maguire is now likely to stay in Manchester after his move to West Ham broke down this week.

The Hammers have ramped up their efforts to bolster David Moyes’ squad over the past couple of weeks with the additions of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

Of course, West Ham lost their skipper Declan Rice last month as he completed a record-breaking switch to Arsenal.

And it seems that Moyes was considering the possibility of appointing Maguire as the club’s new captain if he moved to the London Stadium.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Moyes was considering making Maguire West Ham captain

The Evening Standard reports that West Ham had ‘reservations’ over Maguire’s decline, but Moyes was keen to press ahead with the deal.

Moyes wanted to add more experience and leadership to his squad and even considered Maguire as a candidate for the West Ham captaincy.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Maguire has struggled for form and confidence at Manchester United over the past couple of seasons. But he’s proven he can still operate at a high level for England.

The 30-year-old seemed like an ideal fit for Moyes’ system and it’s a shame to see the deal collapse.

But it would have been a surprise to see Moyes name Maguire as West Ham’s new captain right after joining.

The Englishman has proven himself to be a capable leader on the pitch, but his spell as United’s captain hardly went according to plan.