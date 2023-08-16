West Ham United now want to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards as their search for a centre-back continues.

That’s according to BBC Sport journalist Alex Howell, providing an update on social media.

West Ham appear to be desperate to sign a new defender this summer with another European campaign on the horizon.

They’ve got plenty of cash to spend after the record sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

This has caused issues though, with clubs raising their asking prices knowing how much money West Ham have received.

One player West Ham identified this summer was Harry Maguire after he was stripped of the captaincy by Manchester United.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

However, after weeks of negotiations, the move appears to be off as the England international can’t agree terms with his current clubs over a pay-out.

West Ham now want to sign Ronnie Edwards, who has already been described as an ‘incredible talent’.

The 20-year-old has impressed at club level over the past few seasons and already has two winner’s medals from his time with England’s youth teams.

West Ham want to sign Edwards

Posting on social media, Howell said: “West Ham, Bournemouth and Rangers are all interested in Peterborough centre-back Ronnie Edwards.

“The 20-year-old played for England at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina and was part of the England Under-19 squad that won the Euros in 2022.”

Ronnie Edwards burst onto the scene at non-league side Barnet, making his debut as a 16-year-old before moving to Peterborough.

After one season of mainly playing for the Under-21s, Edwards broke into the first team after Peterborough were promoted to the Championship.

He’s been a mainstay in the team ever since and his achievements at club level have been recognised by the England set-up.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Edwards is a rare example of a player who has broken through further down the football pyramid to be regularly involved with the Young Lions.

It’s a real change of direction from West Ham to want to sign Edwards after initially chasing Maguire.

He’s a star of the future and ready to make the step up from League One.

Whether a move to the London Stadium is the best move for him right now is yet to be seen.