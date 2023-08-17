West Ham now at an advanced stage in deal to sign £21m player

West Ham United are now at an advanced stage to sign Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth who provided an update live on air.

It’s not been the easiest summer for David Moyes as he looks to upgrade his squad.

West Ham have missed out on several targets with clubs unwilling to reduce their asking prices.

The latest player they wanted to sign was Harry Maguire, but that move fell through too despite meeting Manchester United’s asking price.

West Ham have turned their attentions elsewhere and are now in advanced talks over signing Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Greek international has spent time in England before after being an Arsenal player for several seasons.

He never broke through at the Emirates but has thrived in the Bundesliga in the past three seasons.

West Ham in advanced talks for Mavropanos

Speaking about the 25-year-old defender, Sheth said: “More development on West Ham United’s pursuit of Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.

“We’re told the talks are now at an advanced stage between the two clubs and they’re now nearing an agreement.

“He’s a Greek international, he’s a former Arsenal defender as well, he’s got two years left on his contract.

“And it seems that as we were saying yesterday and throughout today with regard to Harry Maguire and the West Ham deal not happening anymore, West Ham United are focusing on other options with so little time in the transfer window.

“Where it looks like the number one option is Konstantinos Mavropanos.

“And you can see the link there, Stuttgart, German football, Tim Steidten of course the director of football at West Ham United used to be the sporting coordinator at Bayer Leverkusen so he will know exactly what Mavropanos can do.

“There were other players that West Ham United were looking at throughout this window as well.

“Including Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen, Harry Maguire who I’ve mentioned already, but it looks like it could well be Konstantinos Mavropanos coming to the London Stadium.”

With West Ham at an advanced stage in their pursuit of Mavropanos, they should be able to get this deal over the line.

The defender is reportedly valued at £21m, but time will tell how much West Ham actually end up paying.

Mavropanos does appear to be more of a Tim Steidten signing than David Moyes given his connections with Germany.

He’s a brilliant all-round defender who dominates in the air and is surprisingly good in possession.