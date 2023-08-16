West Ham the only team keen on signing ‘special’ 26-year-old from PL rival; will cost more than £40m

West Ham United have received a boost in their pursuit of Scott McTominay, with reports claiming that the Manchester United midfielder has no other suitors in the summer transfer window.

That is according to 90min, who note that the Hammers have already seen a £30 million bid for the Scotland international rejected this summer.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United could let Scott McTominay leave before the deadline passes. 90min reports that the club want more than £40 million for the 26-year-old.

West Ham the only side showing interest in McTominay

West Ham are yet to make another bid after seeing their £30 million offer turned down by Erik ten Hag’s side. But 90min suggests that McTominay may need the Irons to come back in if he hopes to leave Old Trafford.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

According to the report, McTominay has no suitors other than West Ham right now.

Of course, that could change before the transfer window closes. It has been an absolutely incredible and bizarre window, full of surprises. And it would be brave to suggest that there are no more twists to come.

West Ham certainly need further additions before the deadline. They have signed Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse. So McTominay may have fallen down their wishlist.

But the Hammers struggled domestically last year. And they need further depth in the middle of the park after selling their captain.

The problem is that Manchester United obviously want significantly more for McTominay than what West Ham are, so far, offering.

He has been described as a ‘special‘ talent. And he has stepped up at times, particularly while playing for his country. He can play in a couple of midfield roles, too.

Much may depend on how desperate McTominay is to leave. If a West Ham move appeals to him, it may be best for all parties for a deal to be agreed.