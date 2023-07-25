£65k-a-week Tottenham player is having real doubts about leaving right now

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez could still reject a move away from the club.

That’s according to The Athletic who say there’s doubts whether Sanchez will agree a move to Russian side Spartak Moscow.

Spurs have accepted a bid of £12.9m from Spartak Moscow for the Colombian defender.

However, personal terms are yet to be agreed and Sanchez is understood to have reservations over the move.

Sanchez has also attracted interest from Real Betis, Sevilla and Galatasary and it seems the situation could continue to develop.

If he does leave, the 27-year-old won’t be the only defender to depart Spurs this summer.

Fellow centre-backs Japhet Tanganga and Joe Roden are both available for sale or loan.

Tanganga’s departure could pave the way for Spurs to make a move for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

There are clearly a lot of moving parts at Tottenham this summer, and it’s not only in defence.

Spurs are now said to be the front-runners for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

That is again a move dependent on a departure with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg edging closer to a La Liga move.

Clearly, there’s a lot of work to do for Daniel Levy and new manager Ange Postecoglou before the new league season starts.

If Davinson Sanchez were to leave Tottenham this summer it would be at a considerable loss.

Spurs signed the £65k-a-week Colombia international for a club-record deal at the time of £42m.

And any departure now for around £12.9m would be a disappointment.

Sanchez arrived in North London with huge promise and it is a surprise that he hasn’t enjoyed a better time with the club.

The combative defender excelled for former club Ajax in the Champions League and looked like a transformative signing.

Nonetheless, in the post-Conte era Spurs are now left with an abundance of central defenders having invested in a squad ready for this famous 3-4-3.

And with Postecoglu thought to favour a back four, there’s simply not the need for so many players.

If Sanchez, Tanganga and Rodon all leave the club this summer then there may be room for a new centre-back to come in.

However, funds may be better spent elsewhere.