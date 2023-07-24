Tottenham now leading the race to sign ‘fantastic’ Premier League player

Tottenham Hotspur are one of two clubs leading the fight to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet claiming that Gallagher has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham look set to bolster their midfield further this summer after already snapping up James Maddison from Leicester City.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid, with Conor Gallagher earmarked as a possible replacement for the Dane.

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou is said to be a huge admirer of the 23-year-old and views him as the perfect fit for his midfield, according to The Daily Mail.

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Gallagher wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, despite interest from Spurs.

But it seems that the Blues have told Gallagher he can leave the club this summer.

Tottenham leading race for Gallagher

The Evening Standard reports that Gallagher is ready to leave Chelsea after being told he is surplus to requirements.

It’s noted that Tottenham and West Ham are the two sides leading the fight to sign him at this stage.

Indeed, West Ham are ready to ramp up their interest in the Englishman after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal.

As for Spurs, they have identified Gallagher as a possible replacement for Hojbjerg as they look to add to their homegrown numbers.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gallagher has impressed during pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino and it would be a surprise to see him leave Chelsea.

The Blues have already lost the likes of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount this summer, leaving them short in midfield.

But if Gallagher is allowed to leave this summer, he would be a brilliant addition to Postecoglou’s midfield.

The ‘fantastic’ midfielder has already shown he can mix it in the Premier League after a brilliant loan spell at Crystal Palace.

His work-rate off the ball is also exceptional, which would go down well with Postecoglou.