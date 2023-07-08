Conor Gallagher might wait until the very end of the transfer window before deciding on his future amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who was talking about the England international on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

Tottenham have already been active in the transfer market this summer but don’t look done yet.

Manor Solomon is expected to be the next player through the door and should be followed by at least one centre-back.

However, plenty of players could still depart Tottenham as well.

Many won’t need replacing as Ange Postecoglou’s squad is already too big heading into next season.

However, one man who might depart is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

He’s been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Postecoglou might use him leaving as a chance to bring in a player more suited to his style of football.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher fits the bill as a player who would be capable of playing in a box-to-box role for Tottenham.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Spurs have thought about a move for the £50m-rated man this summer but nothing has advanced yet.

There’s now been a suggestion that Gallagher might wait until the end of the window to decide on his future which may interest Tottenham.

The ‘fantastic’ midfielder would surely have plenty of options on the table should he decide to leave.

Tottenham target Gallagher could move late in transfer window

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Bailey said: “It makes a lot of sense and I think [Conor] Gallagher’s one of those where if he is to go it won’t be until late in August when we know what his situation is.

“Gallagher’s probably waiting for the first game of the season as well.

“We do see that in England in the Premier League when it all kicks off, a lot of these players won’t know until that opening weekend if they genuinely are part of these plans.

“You can be told in pre-season, ‘Oh yeah you’re part of my plans’, but if some of these players are sat on the bench on the opening weekend, they will become available and they’ll be a few at Chelsea like that.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea have a similar problem to Tottenham in that their squad is too big for a campaign without European football.

However, they’re still quite short of midfield options which might mean Gallagher is needed going into the beginning of the season.

However, Tottenham might be able to pounce to sign Gallagher late in the window if he’s deemed surplus to requirements.

He’s a home-grown player with a lot of potential and could really suit Ange Postecoglou’s free-flowing attacking style.