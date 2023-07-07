Tottenham Hotspur have already sealed three new signings this summer and are seemingly closing in on a fourth.

Spurs have signed Dejan Kulusevski permanently and brought Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to N17 too.

Tottenham have also been heavily linked with Shakhtar Donetsk and Israel star Manor Solomon in recent days.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Athletic reported that the 23-year-old has opted to join Spurs on a free transfer from the Ukrainian club.

Solomon has spent the last season on loan at Fulham. He is now set to slip through their fingers to join Tottenham.

However, the process has stalled somewhat, but Fabrizio Romano has sought to allay fears on social media.

He took to Twitter to claim that Solomon would definitely be joining Tottenham this summer.

His medical has been postponed to early next week, and ‘he’ll be unveiled one week later than planned’.

Our view

Tottenham are doing a great job of bolstering their ranks and also building up optimism ahead of the new season.

In terms of their front line, Spurs certainly have some great attackers, but could also do with some squad depth.

Solomon, who is a ‘quality‘ winger, looks like an amazing addition to the Tottenham ranks.

He’s incredibly talented, has a high ceiling, is young, has Premier League experience, is delighted to be joining Spurs, and he’s arriving on a free transfer.

It’s good to hear Romano seem so confident about this move taking place. He did a good job of reassuring the Tottenham supporters.

The deal looks to be on ice for now but next week things should hopefully move and Spurs should seal the deal.