Tottenham Hotspur have a little bit of interest in Conor Gallagher.

That is according to Alasdair Gold who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the Chelsea midfielder.

The reporter was in the middle of watching the England game on Monday and discussing Spurs’ transfer targets when he noted that Gallagher was a target when he came onto the pitch for the Three Lions.

The ‘special’ midfielder has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, and Spurs have a little bit of interest now, and while they haven’t taken this any further at this point, they’re clearly toying with the idea of making this move.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Spurs have slight Gallagher interest

Gold shared what he knows about Gallagher.

“A young midfielder Spurs have also looked at, Conor Gallagher, is someone Spurs have a little bit of an interest in as well, but they haven’t taken that any further at this point with the Chelsea midfielder,” Gold said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Improvement

Gallagher may not be Tottenham’s top target right now, but he would certainly be an upgrade on the current Spurs midfield.

Indeed, after such a poor season, Tottenham’s midfield needs a complete revamp. Rodrigo Bentancur is the only player who came out of last season with any sort of credit in that area, and even then, the Uruguayan is out with a long-term injury that could alter his game forevermore.

Whether or not Tottenham follow up on this initial interest in Gallagher remains to be seen, but this wouldn’t be a bad move whatsoever if they were to firm this up with a bid.

Keep an eye on this one heading into the summer.