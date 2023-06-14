Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Conor Gallagher this summer, with the Chelsea star one of a number of players discussed by Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy in a meeting last week.

That is according to a report from Football London, which notes that the 23-year-old is likely to leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Conor Gallagher was a regular fixture in the Blues’ side this past season. However, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men reportedly needing to sell players this summer, he is perhaps one who faces an uncertain future.

Tottenham eyeing Conor Gallagher

He is certainly attracting interest. According to a report from Football London, Gallagher is likely to leave Chelsea. Newcastle United have moved on to other targets. But Tottenham are admirers of the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It is noted that he is one of a number of players on Spurs’ wishlist this summer. Postecoglou has already met with Levy to discuss potential targets in this window.

Gallagher would be an exciting signing for Tottenham if there was any chance of doing a deal. He is not yet at his peak. And yet, he has already established himself as a very capable Premier League player.

He can play in a variety of midfield roles. And he has 19 goal involvements in 99 games at the highest level, which is a very decent return.

Harry Kane previously praised his ‘great‘ international debut with England.

The problem could be that the Daily Mail has suggested that Chelsea want £50 million for Gallagher. So he would certainly not come cheap.

But if Tottenham can manage to strike a deal, he could definitely prove to be a very impressive signing for Postecoglou this summer.