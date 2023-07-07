TalkSPORT journalist suggests two Tottenham players are on their way out

Tottenham are once again facing a summer of overhaul as new manager Ange Postecoglou gets to work on things.

Postecoglou has been backed already with a new goalkeeper, as well as the big money signing of James Maddison.

Of course, more new signings are likely.

But with new signings, there’ll always be exits. And according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, two players who could well be on their way out are Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Ivan Perisic.

Speaking live on air on TalkSPORT today, Crook confirmed that deals for both to move on are looking likely.

“In terms of departures from Spurs, we spoke about this a few weeks ago, but Pierre Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid, that one seems to be gathering momentum, and Ivan Perisic as well, that hasn’t been a move that’s worked out particularly well,” Crook said.

The experienced Spurs duo played a key role last season in what ended being a disappointing season.

However, Perisic, in particular, has been an underwhelming addition, while Hojbjerg has never quite won over 100% of the supporters.

Whether ot not Tottenham see any sort of fee for either player, remains to be seen.

Big decisions to be made

While Hojbjerg might be a regular for Spurs, Ange Postecoglou needs to hammer his own stamp onto things and if he has to let a few names go, then so be it.

Perisic just hasn’t worked out and he’s a player well past his best anyway. Hojbjerg would need replacing but most Spurs fans would say there’s someone out there to do that.

Ultimately, players come and go all the time. If Tottenham can get some money for these two and put it towards other players, then that’s good for Big Ange.