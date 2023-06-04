£44m midfielder edging closer to exit this summer amid interest from Liverpool











Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch appears to be edging closer to an exit from the club amid interest from Liverpool.

That’s according to a report from SoccerNews.nl, relaying information from journalist Kerry Hau.

Liverpool look set to make efforts to improve their midfield options this season.

Jurgen Klopp allowed several players who normally fill that role to move on this summer, including Naby Keita and James Milner.

There’s a host of youngsters at the club who have done a good job when called upon.

Curtis Jones impressed towards the end of the season, while Stefan Bajcetic did brilliantly before picking up an injury.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, more players are needed and new sporting director Jorg Schamdtke needs to get to work immediately.

Ryan Gravenberch has been identified as an option for Liverpool given his possible exit from Bayern Munich.

He’s high on Schmadtke’s list of targets and could be available given his lack of minutes in Germany.

It looks like it might be up to Thomas Tuchel to decide his future.

Liverpool target Gravenberch nearing Bayern exit

The report from SoccerNews suggests that the young Dutchman’s movements this summer will depend on Tuchel.

He needs to explain what role Gravenberch will have in the side and ‘outline a clear plan and offer perspective to the Dutchman’.

If Bayern can’t offer Gravenberch this, then his departure will be ‘almost inevitable’.

The ‘complete’ midfielder has bags of potential but not many opportunities to showcase it in Germany.

He was one of the best players in the Netherlands last year and deservedly earned his big move elsewhere.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

However, he chose a side with some of the strongest midfield options in the world and has had to settle for most of his minutes coming off the bench.

The £44m-rated 21-year-old would be an exciting addition for Jurgen Klopp.

Although Gravenberch won’t offer Liverpool too much experience, his exit from Bayern could benefit them in the long run.

Alongside Jones, Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott, the Reds could have their midfield options locked in for the next decade.

