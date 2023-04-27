Fabio Carvalho left seriously impressed by 22-year-old Liverpool vs West Ham last night











Fabio Carvalho absolutely loved what he saw from Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones against West Ham United last night.

The Liverpool academy graduate took to Instagram after their 2-1 at the London Stadium last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will know they need to be almost perfect to stand a chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

With six games left to play, they’re currently six points behind Newcastle United and Manchester United.

However, both sides have games in hand over Liverpool right now.

They’ve now leapfrogged Tottenham, who could miss out altogether given the crisis currently going on at the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now on a good run of form going into their final few games.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cody Gakpo is going from strength to strength after his January move, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is thriving in his adapted midfield role.

Curtis Jones is another player getting better and better, having started Liverpool’s last five league games.

The Reds are unbeaten in that run of matches, and have a tie against Tottenham on Sunday to look forward to now.

Carvalho loved Jones performances after Liverpool win

The 22-year-old posted on Instagram with the caption, “Big Win! Thank you for the away support.”

Carvalho loved Jones’s performance for Liverpool, while Harvey Elliott thought he was on fire.

Fabio Carvalho impressed with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Cr. (curtisjr) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The young midfielder has really stepped up when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

Stefan Bajcetic has been the standout youngster in the squad, but had his season ended prematurely due to injury.

With the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving in the summer, there could be more opportunities next season for Jones.

It would be too soon to say he’s the heir to Jordan Henderson, but he’s certainly got potential.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Alongside Bajcetic and Elliott, Liverpool do have some very talented young midfielders at their disposal.

Whether that’s enough to stop Jurgen Klopp from wanting to dip into the transfer market this summer is yet to be seen.

However, Carvalho and his Liverpool teammates were big fans of what they saw from Jones last night.

