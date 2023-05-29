Liverpool turn their attentions to £44m midfielder as well as Mac Allister











Liverpool are continuing to search for new midfield players this summer and are believed to be close to signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The Seagulls ace was in tears on the pitch after Brighton’s last game yesterday. It is believed a deal to sign for Liverpool is close.

However, Liverpool might not settle on just Mac Allister this summer. And according to The Daily Mail, they have attentions on signing Bayern Munich midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool keen on Ryan Gravenberch

Of course, interest in Gravenberch from Liverpool is not brand new news. The Reds have been credited with being keen for some time now.

However, The Mail’s comment that he still remains of interest is something to note. In the last few weeks, it’s all been news about Mac Allister and others, while talk of Gravenberch seems to have settled.

But Liverpool could very much still be looking at the former Ajax man.

Lauded as being a ‘complete‘ midfield player, Gravenberch got his hands on the German title this weekend in dramatic fashion.

Liverpool are believed to be willing to spend around £44m on Gravenberch, with Bayern set to sell a couple of players this summer to refresh the squad.

More than one needed at Anfield

The signing of Alexis Mac Allister will be a good one for Liverpool. But with reinforcements needed before they decided to let four players leave, it’s now vital they land more than one midfielder.

Gravenberch has a lot of credentials and could be a brilliant signing alongside Mac Allister.

This is the sort of midfield refresh Liverpool fans have been crying out for and it makes a lot of sense.

The Dutchman is now used to winning at Bayern as well, which is a trait that’s hard to find. For Liverpool, these sorts of signing are exactly what’s required.

