Jorg Schmadtke has already identified 'perfect' midfielder as top target ahead of joining Liverpool











Liverpool’s incoming sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has identified Ryan Gravenberch as his top target this summer.

A report from Sport Bild, via Football Transfer has shared an update on Liverpool’s summer plans.

Liverpool are closing in on the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke to assist Jurgen Klopp in rebuilding his squad.

He has the task of helping Klopp find the right players to fill the gaps in his squad.

Liverpool are set to release three midfielders this summer, with Arthur Melo’s loan also coming to an end.

Roberto Firmino will move on too, but other areas of the squad require attention and improvement.

Schmadtke now wants to sign Ryan Gravenberch as a priority when he arrives at Liverpool.

The ‘perfect’ midfielder only join Bayern Munich 12 months ago.

Although his first season in Germany hasn’t gone to plan, he’s still a player with huge potential.

It might make negotiating a move this summer very difficult with Bayern unlikely to let me go cheaply.

Schmadtke wants Gravenberch at Liverpool

The report from Sport Bild, relayed by Football Transfers, states that: ‘The player that Schmadtke most wants at Liverpool is Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is a favourite of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.’

Gravenberch is only 21 years old but is already a senior international for The Netherlands.

He was a standout player in the Eredivisie as a teenager with Ajax.

It was seen as a real coup for Bayern to bring in the talented youngster for just £16m last summer.

Unfortunately, minutes have been hard to come by under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

It’s easy to see why Schmadtke sees an opportunity to bring Gravenberch to Liverpool.

It presents an opportunity for the number eight to be the star man in a top team, rather than an option off the bench.

Liverpool do still need experience in midfield this summer.

That may come in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, who would be considered a veteran at 24 compared to the likes of Gravenberch, Harvey Elliot and Stefan Bajcetic.

As said, it won’t be easy to convince Liverpool to sell Gravenberch given his immense potential.

However, with Jude Bellingham looking less and less like an option, the 21-year-old looks like a very sensible alternative.

