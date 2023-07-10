Tottenham met with ‘world class’ French player’s reps this weekend – Report

Tottenham might be pushing for a couple of new defenders but it’s easy to forget that Clement Lenglet is not their player either as it stands.

Lenglet spent the season with Spurs last year and has seemingly impressed enough to convince Tottenham that a permanent move makes sense.

However, as of yet, nothing has been agreed between Spurs and Barcelona.

But that could be about to change, with things now progressing. According to Sport, Tottenham and Barcelona have held conversations with the representatives of Lenglet this weekend in the hope of striking a deal.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The biggest issue seems to be what Spurs are willing to pay. Sport claims Barcelona want around £13m while Tottenham are only willing to go to around £8m as it stands.

Lenglet, who has been dubbed a ‘world-class’ operator by Didier Deschamps, is said to be open to returning to North London if a deal can be done.

Of course, Tottenham are also pushing for other defenders. Edmund Tapsoba is another player they’ve spoken to recently, while Micky van de Ven remains on the radar.

Spurs have signed James Maddison and goalkeeper Vicario so far. But Ange Postecoglou wants more new faces and more transfers are expected in due course.

Worth it for the right fee

Clement Lenglet wasn’t exactly a prime Ledley King last season but he definitely did enough to warrant Spurs spending around £10m on him.

At the moment, it seems like both Barca and Spurs are simply haggling over the fee. In the end, it will probably work out and Lenglet will become a permanent Tottenham player.

However, time is ticking. Spurs need to start getting more deals over the line and Lenglet is an obvious buy. And given it’s just a few million the clubs are haggling over, then a deal should get done here.