Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has apparently said his goodbyes to the club’s staff as he awaits being moved on this summer.

Xhaka, despite having a fantastic season for the Gunners, is expected to seal a move back to Germany after it became apparent Mikel Arteta was open to moving him on.

And according to The Mirror, Xhaka has even said his goodbyes to staff at a gathering following the final game of the season last weekend.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal

The Mirror claims that while there has been some doubt created around Xhaka’s situation at Arsenal, the player himself is of the belief he is moving on this summer.

He has apparently said his goodbyes to a number of Arsenal staff who work behind the scenes as he anticipates his sale.

Arsenal are set to shuffle the pack this summer. Mikel Arteta wants a number of new players and is open to letting Xhaka move on to make room.

Arteta recently praised Xhaka for his contribution this season, admitting the Swiss star had indeed been ‘exceptional‘ throughout.

But with the likes of Declan Rice and more wanted at Arsenal, it seems Xhaka’s days are numbered.

Out on a high

Well, of sorts. Granit Xhaka was once the most hated man inside The Emirates but the fact he has turned things around means he can leave with his head held high.

Sure, they’d have liked to have won the title. However, it was still a fine season for Arsenal overall and Xhaka very much played his role in that season being so good.

Arsenal will, of course, move on. The likes of Rice, Caicedo, and other names being linked should adequately replace players like Xhaka and even improve things.

But on the whole, the midfielder can be happy with his efforts in North London and he’ll surely always be welcomed back in the future.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images