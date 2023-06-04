Report: 'Exceptional' Arsenal player's agreed terms with new club; but Gunners want replacement before he goes











Granit Xhaka has agreed his move to Bayer Leverkusen, but Arsenal are not ready to give the deal the green light until they have signed a replacement.

That is according to a report from German outlet Kicker, which suggests that Xhaka’s return to the Bundesliga could be announced in the coming days.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window has looked to be on the cards for some time. There appeared to be something extra in how he bid farewell to supporters following the final game of the season.

Arsenal holding off sanctioning Xhaka exit

And it does appear that he is now ready to go. Kicker reports that Xhaka has agreed terms with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the summer window.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Arsenal are holding off on letting the move go through for the time-being. According to Kicker, the Gunners want to have a replacement through the door before sanctioning Xhaka’s departure.

It is a sensible stance from Mikel Arteta’s men. There have been times when Xhaka appeared to be on the brink of leaving, particularly during Euro 2020. But ultimately, no move would take place.

And yet, Xhaka returned to the fold and went on to enjoy his best two years with Arsenal. So the Gunners probably feel that the Swiss would make the best of the situation if a move to Leverkusen fell through.

It obviously appears incredibly unlikely. Arsenal have spent the last few months being linked with some marquee midfield names. And there would be uproar amongst the fanbase if they did not manage to bring anyone in.

Arsenal fans clearly want Xhaka to stay. He has been ‘exceptional’. But the time has come for the Gunners to move on and step up a level.

And it seems that Xhaka’s departure will follow once Mikel Arteta welcomes that statement signing through the door.