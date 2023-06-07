‘Arsenal want to move’: Journalist says Arsenal would bid for ‘underrated’ player tonight if they could











Arsenal would bid for Declan Rice one minute after the end of tonight’s Europa Conference League final if they could.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on The Done Deal Show about the midfielder’s future.

Rice has long been a target for the Gunners, and while an approach is expected very soon, Arsenal have been respectful and waited for West Ham’s season to conclude.

The Hammers are set to play a European final this evening, and once that is out of the way, Arsenal will be ready to strike.

Jacobs said, somewhat flippantly, that Arsenal would bid straight after the final whistle if they could, and while that’s not going to happen, a bid is expected very soon.

Arsenal bid incoming

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘underrated’ player.

“I mean I say this slightly flippantly, but I would expect Arsenal to put in that offer a minute after the Europa Conference League Final. Obviously that doesn’t mean they’ll go and bid at 10:02 or whenever the final finishes, but Arsenal want to move and they don’t want a situation where this will be drawn out and there will be surprises,” Jacobs said.

Bid this week

Arsenal don’t want to waste any time in getting this ball rolling, and it wouldn’t surprise us at all if a bid went in this week.

Of course, they’re not going to make an offer straight after the game against Fiorentina, but make no mistake about it, that first offer will be drafted up and ready to send before the weekend.

Arsenal know that they want Rice, and they will be doing all they can to get their man through the door as soon as possible.

Don’t be shocked if you hear reports of a bid going in very soon.

