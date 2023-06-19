£34m Liverpool target will join club who moves fastest to sign him this summer

Liverpool have been told that the club that acts fastest will sign midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer.

Journalist Rudy Galetti, via Give Me Sport, has shared the latest information on the Spanish wonderkid’s future.

Jurgen Klopp appears to have made it his mission to revolutionise his midfield this summer.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner were all allowed to leave when their contracts expired.

Liverpool have wasted no time in replacing them, with Alexis Mac Allister already signed from Brighton.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp has already identified several other players who could join the club this summer.

His new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is a huge fan of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool are also interested in Italian international Nicolo Barella, but face competition from Newcastle for his signature.

Another name linked with a move to Anfield is Spanish under-21 international Gabri Veiga.

Liverpool have now been told that the team who moves fastest to sign Veiga will get him during this transfer window.

His current release clause means he could end up being an absolute bargain this summer.

Fastest moving club will sign Liverpool target Veiga – Galetti

Speaking about the 21-year-old, Galetti said: “The Reds are ready to make a concrete move for him to anticipate the competition that is quite fierce.

“Many top clubs like Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid and Napoli are interested in Gabri.

“Considering his release clause is set at a fair amount of €40m [£34m], the race for Veiga will be won by the fastest club.”

Gabri Veiga enjoyed a breakout season at Celta Vigo last year.

Having only made one La Liga start in his career before last season, he only missed two matches during the most recent campaign.

Not only did he play more minutes, he proved himself to be a brilliant attacking midfielder.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

His 11 goals and four assists have drawn the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In fact, only Iago Aspas was involved in as many goals as Veiga last season.

Although he enjoyed a purple patch during the campaign, Veiga’s quality and potential have shone through.

Considering he’ll only cost £34m, Liverpool will know whoever moves fastest will have the best chance of signing Veiga.

It seems like it’s only a matter of time before someone blinks first and matches his release clause.