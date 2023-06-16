Liverpool have held talks about signing Gabri Veiga this week.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who shared an update on the Spanish midfielder on the Here We Go Podcast.

The Celta Vigo star has been making waves over in Spain this season, so much so that Romano has described him as one of the best talents in world football right now.

Understandably, a number of big clubs are considering a move for Veiga, but Liverpool have now held active talks with people close to the player about this potential transfer move.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Liverpool have had talks about Veiga

Romano shared what he knows about the Celta Vigo star.

“This week Liverpool had some conversations with people close to Gabri Veiga. He’s more of a quality player, but he’s an electric player, I really like him, he’s one of the best talents in the world. Liverpool are one of the most interested clubs in this player, we had reports of a done deal with Newcastle, that is not the case at all, Liverpool are really interested in Gabri Veiga. This is a big opportunity for Liverpool and they are thinking about that, is the player worth the money? Is this what we need?” Romano said.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Future star

Gabri Veiga may not be the finished article just yet, but he is a star of the future, that’s for sure.

If Liverpool can get this deal done, they will be signing a very talented midfielder, but at the same time, there are questions about how he’d fit into this Jurgen Klopp team.

As Romano says, Veiga is more of a ‘quality’ player than a workhorse, and Liverpool’s midfield is at its best when it’s filled with runners rather than silky playmakers.

Veiga will be a star in the future, but he may be better-suited to a more technical midfield rather than Klopp’s all-action side.