Liverpool fans have been urged by Fabrizio Romano to “keep an eye” on speculation linking the Reds with Nicolo Barella.

The Reds have been linked with the Italy international for a long time now, as Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Inter Milan star.

With the summer transfer window upon us, it’s no surprise to see Barella’s name doing the rounds once again.

This summer, Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

However, Romano reckons you cannot discount Liverpool as a potential suitor for Barella.

“On Barella, I would also keep an eye on Liverpool,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Because Liverpool have always been following the player.

“Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of Barella, and so let’s see what happens at Liverpool.

“We know they are now busy with Khephren Thuram, with Manu Kone… they are speaking to agents of many midfielders.

“They will sign at least another important midfielder this summer but they are also informed on the situation of Nicolo Barela.”

Our view

Liverpool are in real need of bolstering their midfield ranks this summer, amid ageing legs and expired contracts.

The Reds have hit the ground running, bringing 2022 World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister in from Brighton.

However, Liverpool need more midfielders, and it’s good to hear Romano say they’ve actively on the case.

Thuram and Kone are two top talents, so it’s great to hear that the Reds are in talks with their respective agents.

Barella, meanwhile, is in the prime of his career, and everybody knows what he can bring to the table.

Liverpool didn’t actually spend that much on Mac Allister – £35million initial, according to Sky Sports – so £70million for Barella could be done.

‘He is irreplaceable’

Ahead of Euro 2020, former Azzurri ace Nicola Berti said the reported Liverpool target was one of the very best in Europe.

“Barella is one of the top three midfielders in Europe and he is worth €90million (£77million),” Berti told Tuttosport, via FootballTransfers.

“Surely, he is the best midfielder in Italy, even if there is not the same competition there was when I was a footballer.

“There are more foreign players in Serie A, but if he is the best midfielder in Italy, then he must be one of the best in Europe and for me he is among the top three.

“He is irreplaceable for Inter, he is one of those players who always gives something more.

“Barella being an Inter fan makes him even cooler.

“I like to see how he plays and I believe he still has room for improvement.

“He scored a great goal against Juventus in Serie A. These kind of goals make fans go crazy.

“He is a complete midfielder, he runs, scores and delivers assists. Inter always score when he puts a cross in.

“Believe me, it’s not because of good luck. He is a champion, and he always knows what to do.”