£34m Liverpool midfield target is about to move to Saudi Arabia instead

Liverpool target Gabri Veiga now looks set to be heading for Saudi Arabia this summer amid interest from several European clubs.

The update was shared by Fabrizio Romano on social media as the young Spaniard finally chose his next destination.

It’s not the first time that it looked like Gabri Veiga had decided on his new club this summer.

After a fantastic breakout season in Spain with Celta Vigo, plenty of clubs were alerted to his £34m release clause.

Liverpool were very keen with a complete change in midfield taking place this summer.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

However, it appeared as though he was on his way to Italian champions Napoli but that move has now fallen through.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool thought Veiga was a viable target this summer.

The 21-year-old proved to be a fantastic goalscorer from midfield, arriving at the right place and the right time more often than not.

Although Jurgen Klopp has been looking at more defensive targets, Veiga’s release clause meant he was great value for money in this summer’s market.

Unfortunately, he won’t be heading to Anfield any time soon.

Liverpool target Veiga moving to Saudi Arabia

Sharing the news very late last night, Romano said: “EXCLUSIVE: Gabri Veiga to Al Ahli, here we go! Bid accepted by Celta, player also said yes.

“Coach Jaissle was crucial for Veiga to accept. Al Ahli sign their secret top target.

“Saudi side want to invest on world best talents — and now they also got the gem, Gabri Veiga.”

Jurgen Klopp has now turned his attention to other targets in that area with just over a week left in the transfer window.

Ryan Gravenberch is a rumour that just won’t go away while Liverpool are still big admirers of Cheick Doucoure.

It’s understandable why Veiga was a target for Liverpool although the immediate impact of Dominik Szoboszlai has alleviated the immediate need for a midfielder in that role.

Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott also play in a similar way but haven’t matched the Spaniard’s goal tally in senior football yet.

The final week of the transfer window could be a very exciting one for Liverpool fans with their business not done yet.