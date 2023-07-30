Senior Liverpool figure has held recent talks over signing £34m midfielder

A senior figure at Liverpool has held talks with Rafa Benitez about the potential signing of Gabri Veiga this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was sharing more information on the young Spanish star’s future on Twitter.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad are now in Singapore as their pre-season preparations are kicked up a notch.

They face Leicester City this morning before playing Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on which trio start the match in midfield after a summer of change in that position.

Five senior players have now left since the end of last season, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai signed in their place.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been played as a six throughout pre-season after thriving in a hybrid role last season.

Liverpool have now held talks with Celta Vigo about signing Gabri Veiga.

He wouldn’t be an immediate solution to their midfield issues but is certainly an exciting prospect for the future.

Liverpool hold talks over Veiga

Asked about the 21-year-old’s future, Jacobs said: “There’s a release clause there, there’s plenty of Premier League clubs who are looking at the player.

“And game time is going to be quite important to Gabri Veiga as well.

“I know for example, Liverpool haven’t moved for Veiga, but they scouted him and there was a recent conversation between someone senior at Liverpool and Rafa Benitez and the feeling was that there might be an opportunity to sign and loan back because the player’s so adamant that if he moves to a big Premier League club, he needs instant game time.

“I’m not convinced that anyone out of the big Premier League clubs would be able to offer him that.”

Veiga’s release clause is currently valued at £34m which seems very reasonable for a young player of his quality.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The 21-year-old was exceptional for Celta Vigo last season, playing a huge role in keeping them in La Liga.

Liverpool will hope talks will be easier because they’re negotiating with Rafa Benitez for Veiga.

Chelsea are also interested in Veiga and Tottenham have been thinking about signing him for some time.

It feels like once one team makes a bid for the Spaniard, several others might follow.

Liverpool will hope the relationship they’ve built up with the club can give them the advantage.