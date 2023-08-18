‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘amazing’ Liverpool midfield target is joining another club

Fabrizio Romano has just claimed that reported Liverpool target Gabri Veiga is on the verge of joining Napoli in the coming days.

The talented Celta Vigo midfielder has been linked with a move to numerous big clubs over the last few months. Liverpool were said to be really keen, but it looks like they’ve missed out now.

Here’s what Romano said on X.

(Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool target Gabri Veiga is joining Napoli

Liverpool have been linked with about a dozen midfielders over the last few months.

The Reds have needed reinforcements in the middle of the park for about two years now, and after what was a really disappointing season last time out, they have made it a point to strengthen.

Despite the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder, and numerous reports have linked them with a move to sign Gabri Veiga.

Just over two weeks ago, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed on X that a senior Liverpool figure held talks with Celta Vigo boss Rafa Benitez about the talented midfielder.

Now, however, it looks like Napoli have won the race to sign him.

Romano tweeted: “Gabri Veiga to Napoli, here we go! Verbal agreement reached — €36m deal add-ons included to Celta Vigo for Spanish talented midfielder.

“€30m fixed fee plus €6m add-ons package. Documents to be prepared and then time for medical tests. Top signing for Serie A.”

TBR View:

Gabri Veiga is an ‘amazing‘ talent.

The 21-year-old scored 11 goals and provided four assists for Celta last season, which is a very impressive return for a midfielder of his age. It was almost certain that he would be moving to a bigger club this summer, but it won’t be Liverpool.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move to sign Veiga, but Jurgen Klopp’s priority right now is a number six – not another attack-minded midfield player.

That reduced the need for Veiga, which is probably why they decided against making a bid to sign him.