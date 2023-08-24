Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool and Man United have both called ‘perfect’ midfielder’s agents

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, and the Reds have apparently contacted his agents.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claimed on GiveMeSport that the Dutch midfielder’s future is one to keep an eye on, with both Liverpool and Manchester United keen to sign him before the window shuts.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool and Man United have called Ryan Gravenberch’s agents

It is no secret at this point that Liverpool’s main aim is to sign another midfielder.

Yes, they have brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, but there is a feeling that they need one more top-quality addition in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have been linked with plenty of names since missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but none more than Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

When asked if Gravenberch is one to keep an eye on in the coming days, he said: “I think yes, it’s not easy. It’s not an easy situation because it depends on Bayern. The player would be open to a Premier League move, but he was already open in January. So, it’s a similar situation to the January transfer window.

“Both Liverpool and Manchester United called the player’s agents last week to ask for information regarding how the feeling was on the player’s side and if there is a chance to make it happen.

“The feedback is always the same. Gravenberch would be open to that possibility.”

TBR View:

Ryan Gravenberch’s time at Bayern Munich hasn’t been great at all.

Yes, he won the Bundesliga title last season, but he didn’t even get 1,000 minutes of game time across all competitions. He has been an unused substitute in both of Bayern’s games this term as well.

Romano claimed a few months ago that Liverpool think he’s ‘perfect‘ for them, and the fact that their interest still remains suggests that their feeling about the player hasn’t changed.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Gravenberch in the coming days.