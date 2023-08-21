Liverpool now hold talks for £70m PL player, he’s high on Klopp’s list

Liverpool have now held talks with Crystal Palace for midfielder Cheick Doucoure as the club look to finish their summer business.

That’s according to a report in the MailOnline which shares that both Doucoure and Ryan Gravenberch are high on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool of course secured their first defensive target last week in 30-year-old midfielder Wataru Endo.

However, Klopp reportedly still wants added numbers in his midfield for the coming season.

And although Doucoure carries a lofty valuation of £70m, it seems Liverpool are still considering a move.

Liverpool’s midfield revamp this summer has been nothing short of remarkable.

Their midfield is almost unrecognisable from the side that ended last season.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are the most notable departures, and their defensive presence still hasn’t been entirely replaced.

Wataru Endo had an excellent cameo on Saturday after Alexis Mac Allister’s red card but the side will surely need more options across the season.

And therefore Liverpool’s talks for Doucoure do make a lot of sense.

Liverpool have begun talks with Crystal Palace for Cheick Doucoure

Of course, Liverpool do still have Stefan Bajcetic to return from injury.

And although it might be considered that Bajcetic and Endo could cover the defensive spot across the season, Liverpool clearly do want another option.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

At 18-years-old and returning from a serious injury Liverpool probably don’t want to put too much pressure on Bajcetic’s minutes despite all his promise.

And as mentioned the club’s midfield depth will already be tested away to Newcastle on Sunday with Mac Allister now suspended.

One would assume that Endo will come in for his first start – a tough test at St. James’ Park.

Of course with Cheick Doucoure now having a full Premier League season to his name, Liverpool would be buying a ready-made option.

Doucoure’s impact at Crystal Palace has been immeasurable since arriving under Patrick Vieira and he would be a big loss.

However, if talks once again continue then Doucoure may be making a move north of London.