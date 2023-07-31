Tottenham Hotspur target Harry Maguire was screamed at by one of his teammates in his latest outing for Manchester United.

A report from BBC Sport suggests that new Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana wasn’t pleased with the England international.

Time is running out for new manager Ange Postecoglou to find a solution at centre-back before the season kicks off.

Tottenham’s defence was leaky, to say the least last season and those issues have already arisen in pre-season.

Spurs ran out 5-1 winners against Lion City Sailors, but the Singaporean side still managed to capitalise on a mistake at the back.

Postecoglou’s side have been linked with plenty of defenders this summer, including Harry Maguire.

Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

West Ham are also keen, but a move to Tottenham is likely to appeal more given the status of the club, even if they’re not in European competition.

A move to Tottenham could help rebuild Maguire’s confidence, especially if his current Man United teammates aren’t pleased with him.

He needs to move on this summer, especially after having the captaincy taken away, and Spurs might be the right destination.

Tottenham target Maguire screamed at by Man United teammate

The report from BBC Sport suggests that Onana was not happy with Maguire during their 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund this morning.

A slack pass from Maguire to Christian Eriksen gifted Dortmund a chance, but Onana bailed his teammate out.

He then had a ‘furious rant’ at Maguire and ‘raced from his goal to berate’ the centre-back.

Maguire has been valued by Man United at £30m this summer, which would make him one of the most expensive players Tottenham are targeting.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven appear to be Tottenham’s top targets this summer.

However, Spurs are struggling to negotiate deals for both players as their clubs are unwilling to sell.

Maguire would be a decent backup if Tottenham can’t confirm a move for either Bundesliga-based defender.

His recovery pace might be an issue given Spurs appear to be targeting rapid defenders.

Maguire’s experience would be very handy though and he could be the player to calm down Cristian Romero who was exceptionally rash towards the end of last season.