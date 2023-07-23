‘Fantastic’ Tottenham target could be available for just £30m this summer

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Harry Maguire could be available for around £30 million this summer.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport about Maguire’s future and states that Manchester United are set to take a ‘massive loss’ on the Englishman.

Tottenham look set to switch their focus to their defence next after already snapping up Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven seem to be the club’s two preferred targets at this moment in time. But Harry Maguire has been linked with a switch to North London.

Indeed, The Sun recently suggested that Tottenham want Maguire. And Jones thinks the England international could end up leaving Old Trafford for just £30 million this summer.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Maguire could leave United for £30 million

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claims that United are hoping to re-gather at least half of the £80 million they paid for Maguire back in 2019.

And while West Ham have also shown interest in signing the 30-year-old, the journalist believes that United won’t get £40 million for the defender.

“Yeah, but West Ham United want him on loan, and he’s not going to be allowed to leave on loan,” Jones said. “So again, it’s a case of finding a home for Maguire and actually defining what his market value is in this moment.

“Either way, Man United are going to be making a massive loss on him, considering he was a £80m signing. That asset has dropped in value over the last few years.

“There’s still hope that they might be able to get £40m, but I personally don’t think they’ll get there. £30m I think is the best they can hope for.

“But even at that price point, you’ve got to find a club for him.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Maguire has really struggled for confidence and form at Old Trafford over the past couple of years.

The former Leicester City man was also stripped of the United captaincy recently and it seems likely that he’ll head out the door this summer.

Of course, Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and Maguire has proven to be a ‘fantastic’ defender on his day, particularly for England.

But it would be a surprise to see Spurs move for the centre-back, especially as he doesn’t seem like the right fit for Ange Postecoglou’s preferred style of play.