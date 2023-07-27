There have been suggestions that Tottenham Hotspur’s deal to sign Micky Van de Ven might now be off.

That’s according to The Athletic who share more details about Tottenham’s search for a centre-back.

If Ange Postecoglou was unsure about whether Spurs still needed defensive reinforcements, yesterday’s friendly would have confirmed those thoughts.

Lion City Sailors are the third-best team in Singapore but managed to take the lead against an almost full-strength Tottenham side.

A mistake from Ben Davies saw the hosts take advantage and score past new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Tottenham came back to win the game 5-1 with Richarlison scoring a confidence-boosting hat-trick.

Spurs have been linked with plenty of defenders this summer but have yet to progress any deal.

Now, Tottenham look to be struggling to get a deal to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Micky Van de Ven over the line.

It doesn’t appear as though there are any issues on the player’s side.

But negotiations between the two clubs are not going well.

Van de Ven to Tottenham deal in trouble

The report from The Athletic says that a deal for Van de Ven is ‘currently not progressing’.

They say that an agreement between the clubs isn’t close and ‘there have been suggestions the deal is off’.

Tottenham’s need for at least one defender means they may have to match Wolfsburg’s £30m valuation.

However, Spurs have been left with the impression that the German side don’t want to sell, which will make negotiations very tricky.

If Tottenham can’t do a deal for Van de Ven, then they need to move on quickly.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

They’ve also been linked with Edmond Tapsoba, but Leverkusen are also unwilling to let their star defender go this summer.

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is keen to move on with his contract running down, but he’s not Tottenham’s first choice.

While there’s still a suggestion that they could bring Clement Lenglet back to the club after last season’s loan deal.

Postecoglou will know how important it is for any new player to arrive sooner rather than later.

Being able to work with any new signing in pre-season will help them bed into the side much faster.