Edmond Tapsoba has been named as Tottenham’s top target heading into the summer transfer window, but this won’t be an easy deal to do.

Indeed, as you can imagine, after losing Moussa Diaby, Bayer Leverkusen aren’t too keen to sell another of their key players, and Tapsoba certainly fits into that category.

In fact, Simon Rolfes, Bayer’s Sporting Director, has now gone on the record to state that he has no reason to sell Tapsoba this summer.

Speaking to Kicker, Rolfes stated that Tapsoba is a vital player for his side, and he doesn’t see any reason to sell him this term.

No plans to sell

Rolfes spoke about Tapsoba.

“No, not under normal circumstances. It’s clear that there will always be limits at some point. But Edmond is a very important player,” Rolfes said.

“He’s one of the top players in our team, without a doubt. He still has a long contract, so there’s no reason for us to think about letting him go.”

“With the quality he showed in spring and he’s gotten better with every game – I’d be surprised if there wasn’t any interest.”

Really difficult

It sounds as though this deal is going to be really difficult, and it will be even tougher for Tottenham.

As Rolfes says, money talks in football and there is a limit at some point, but Spurs have never been the kind of club to make unrefusable offers and, ultimately, overpay for a player.

Tapsoba is already being valued at around £45m, but after these comments, it’s hard to imagine that he will even be available for that price.

Tottenham, historically, aren’t frivolous spenders, so don’t be shocked if they end up deciding against doing this deal.

Spurs may well end up looking for a cheaper option.