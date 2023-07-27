West Ham now face competition from Italian giants for ‘fantastic’ defender

West Ham United have been heavily linked to Harry Maguire in recent weeks.

However, the Hammers may now struggle to sign him as multiple Serie A giants have reportedly entered the race.

West Ham are looking to strengthen the squad following the loss of Declan Rice and due to the fact that they performed poorly in the Premier League.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

This has lead them to be reportedly interested in Manchester United star Harry Maguire. The centre-back was recently stripped of his captaincy at the club.

Now, according to Corriere dello Sport (27/7/23, pg 2) Serie A champions Napoli want him.

Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also targeting him, according to the report.

Manchester United would reportedly be happy with offloading him on loan with an option to buy.

West Ham now face big battle for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has been a “fantastic” defender over the years. He would definitely be perfect for a club of West Ham’s level despite being inconsistent for Manchester United.

Indeed, Tony Cottee recently suggested to talkSPORT that the £50million-rated ace would make a good Hammers captain right away.

West Ham have a very injury prone centre-back in Kurt Zouma. Meanwhile, Angelo Ogbonna is now 35 years-old.

The club definitely need to strengthen. It would be a great coup if they can sign a leader like Maguire for a sensible price.

Despite their interest, they will no doubt feel like they are not favourites with multiple Italian giants apparently looking to sign him.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

With Napoli winning the league and them as well as some of their rivals interested in Maguire in the Champions League, it would not be a shock to see the Englishman fancy a move abroad.

If West Ham are serious about signing Harry Maguire, they should move for him soon to beat the competition.