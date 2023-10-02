Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison was seen exchanging a few words with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during Saturday’s dramatic win.

Journalist Alasdair Gold shared more details about one of the many incidents that took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou appears to be getting the very best out of several Spurs players who previously struggled at the club.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma is showing the potential he had at Brighton this season, while Pedro Porro has adapted to life at full-back very quickly.

One player who still couldn’t quite find his feet during his first appearances of the season is Richarlison.

The Brazilian was tasked with replacing Harry Kane in the centre-forward role but was replaced after four matches by Son Heung-min.

The South Korean scored a hat-trick against Burnley that day, but Richarlison is now finding his feet in North London.

He was instrumental in their late win over Sheffield United and earned a start at the weekend

However, Richarlison made sure Jurgen Klopp knew that Tottenham had the advantage at the weekend once Curtis Jones had been sent off.

It proved to be the turning point and the 26-year-old who then set up Son for the opening goal of the game.

Tottenham star Richarlison constantly ‘going at’ Klopp

Talking through the incident, Gold said: “One player who was certainly not feeling sorry for Liverpool’s rotten luck was Richarlison.

“I don’t know if it was the Everton background in him but my goodness was he going at [Jurgen] Klopp.

“One moment in the first half after an innocuous foul, he and Klopp were just going back and forth.

“And Richarlison kind of turned to him and just started going, ‘Yeah, yeah’, as if to say, yeah whatever mate.

“And then after the Curtis Jones red card, Richarlison said something again and came over and was having a pop back and forth at Klopp again and [Ange] Postecoglou very quickly told him to get away.

“As if to say, don’t get to say don’t get yourself drawn into something stupid that you end up getting disciplined for as well. Ultimately I guess Richarlison had the last laugh.”

Richarlison and Klopp are two fiery characters and at the end of the day the Tottenham star came out on top.

He faces added competition for his place in the side after Brennan Johnson’s arrival but his hard work in training has earned him a place in the team.

His effort on the pitch hasn’t gone unnoticed and Richarlison might be the latest player to benefit from Postecoglou’s revival of Tottenham’s fortunes.