Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed how Richarlison is feeling now following his game-changing cameo last weekend.

Spurs go to Arsenal tomorrow for the first North London derby of the season, and it is a huge game for both sides. This is a fixture that neither club can lose, but there is a chance someone will.

Tottenham fans will be hoping Richarlison can make the difference tomorrow.

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham’s Richarlison is ‘fantastic’

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton last year for £60 million (Sky Sports).

We don’t know if it was the price tag or the pressure of joining a bigger club, but the Brazilian had a really difficult debut campaign in North London.

Even this season, until the game against Sheffield United last weekend, he hadn’t managed to score a goal, and that was clearly impacting him.

Richarlison opened up about considering seeking psychological help to get himself out of the difficult situation he has been in.

He changed the game as a substitute last weekend, and ahead of the North London derby against Arsenal tomorrow, Postcoglou has revealed that he is training really well.

He said, as per Football London: “He’s training well, he seems to be at ease with himself. It does help when things go well, but that’s the balance probably Richy needs to get in his life. He needs to understand the more he can try to keep a balance in the way he views his own life, the better he’ll be able to overcome the issues he has.

“If his football is going well – and there’s no reason it shouldn’t be going well given he’s training well and is a fantastic footballer – hopefully that helps him in the other areas of his life. That’s the same for all footballers. The club’s there to support him in the way he needs, I don’t need to be across that.

“All the lads have been supportive as well and he looks like he’s in a good place, but that doesn’t mean his issues have gone away, whatever those issues are. He’ll need to find a way to tackle them and hopefully football helps him in that process.”

TBR View:

If there’s one game for Richarlison to make himself the hero for Tottenham fans, it’s the derby against Arsenal tomorrow.

The Brazilian is clearly a hugely talented player. He has all the qualities to succeed as an attacker in the Premier League, but he just needs some luck to go his way.

His fantastic cameo against Sheffield United last weekend will surely give him a ton of confidence, and if things go his way, he will become a star tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see if Postecoglou will give Richarlison the nod from the start.