Tottenham Hotspur ran out 2-1 winners against Liverpool yesterday and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was particularly impressed with Pedro Porro last night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made their relentless pressure pay in the final moments when Joel Matip turned into his own net.

The match was full of incidents but there was one moment spotted on the touchline that signalled the togetherness of the Tottenham squad at the moment.

The mood around the entire club right now has been completely transformed under Postecoglou.

Before, a match against Liverpool would fill the crowd with nerves and that atmosphere would be palpable at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Instead, a 62,001 crowd roared Spurs on as they took advantage of Jurgen Klopp’s side going down to nine men.

There were sensational performances across the pitch from Tottenham’s players.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Given their two-man advantage, you would expect their attacking stars to be making the headlines.

However, it’s hard to look past how well Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro played on each flank.

Udogie has attracted plenty of praise from his teammates as he managed to thwart Mohamed Salah.

It was a moment from Pedro Porro that had Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg applauding on the touchline as he stopped Liverpool’s Egyptian star in his tracks.

Not only that, the full-back delivered the vital cross that Matip could only turn into his own net to earn Spurs a huge three points.

Hojbjerg applauds Porro during Liverpool match

In the 66th minute, Liverpool were trying to hit Tottenham on the counter-attack but were stopped in their tracks by a sliding Spaniard.

Mohamed Salah was advancing in the Tottenham half but a heavy touch allowed Porro to put in a big challenge on the forward next to the touchline.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is warming up nearby and can be seen applauding Porro as he sets Spurs off on another attack as they search for a winner against Liverpool.

Porro responds to the Dane with a fist pump and continues on his way.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 24-year-old came into the match in great form, not least because he scored a wondergoal in training leading up to the match.

He’s admitted he’s working hard to reach the level of James Maddison and it’s a good benchmark to set.

Any doubts that remained over whether Porro could adapt to playing as a full-back in Postecoglou’s system have been dismissed over recent weeks.