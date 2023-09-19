‘Absolutely gives everything’: Jamie O’Hara says he was so happy for one Tottenham player after dramatic win

Jamie O’Hara has admitted that he is so happy for Richarlison after his goal for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, insisting that it could be a turning point in his Spurs career.

O’Hara was speaking on talkSPORT after the Brazilian opened his account for the season with a superb header against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Richarlison was one player who had a point to prove ahead of the domestic season’s resumption. The 26-year-old was one of the only members of Ange Postecoglou’s squad seemingly yet to enjoy a lift in form under the new boss.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

He did not start against the Blades. But he came on with 10 minutes of normal time remaining – and at a time when Tottenham were 1-0 down. And he went on to play a key role in turning the game around.

O’Hara lauds Richarlison after Tottenham win

Richarlison bagged the equaliser before providing the assist for the 100th minute winner. And Jamie O’Hara suggested that the goal could represent a massive moment in his Tottenham spell after such a difficult time.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“I’m happy for Richarlison, because you’ve seen him go away with Brazil and he looked really upset. And you know what, there’s a lot of players out there who don’t care about football and they’ve lost their desire. Richarlison absolutely gives everything he can when he walks on the pitch. It’s just not been happening for him,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think that goal for him and being part of a big three points might give him a bit of confidence in getting back on side with the fans, give him a bit of belief. And I think sometimes you’ve got to step back and say let’s get behind him and support him because he’s having a tough run.”

It is beneficial for Richarlison that Tottenham have been playing so well without him hitting top gear. That has given him more breathing space and meant that there is less pressure on him.

Of course, there is still real pressure. Spurs have proved to be one of the early pace-setters in the Premier League. And he is getting his chance in the wake of Tottenham selling Harry Kane. He also arrived for big money just over a year ago. But Spurs are playing brilliant football without their striker finding his best form.

If it does now click for the former Everton man, Spurs could have yet another devastating option who finds themselves transformed under Ange Postecoglou.