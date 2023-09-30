‘Been outstanding’: Clinton Morrison says £25m Tottenham player has been as consistent as James Maddison

Tottenham have started this season absolutely brilliantly.

Spurs are yet to lose a game in the Premier League, and it’s fair to say that Ange Postecoglou has completely transformed this team.

The defence looks infinitely more solid, the attack is a completely different proposition after the departure of Harry Kane, but it’s in the midfield where these games have been won.

Indeed, the impact of James Maddison on this side, quite simply, can’t be understated, and speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has named Maddison, along with Yves Bissouma as Spurs’ most consistent performer this season.

Morrison says these two have been outstanding so far this term and that they haven’t put a foot wrong yet.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bissouma up there with Maddison

Morrison shared his verdict on the £25m man and his teammate.

“Who has been your team’s most consistent player?” Morrison was asked.

“I would say James Maddison and Bissouma. I think those two have been outstanding. Listen, the whole team has, but they’re the two players that have been outstanding for me,” Morrison said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Incredible

We really can’t say enough good things about these two as a pairing.

They’re two very different players, but they complement each other so well in the same midfield.

Bissouma is a great pressure-relieving ball-carrier who is also fantastic out of possession, while Maddison is your throwback number 10 who can make things happen when he receives the ball in the right position.

It’s a duo that nobody really expected to be this good heading into the season, but after just a handful of games, it looks like Bissouma and Maddison may well be the best midfield pairing in the Premier League this season.