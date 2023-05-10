26-year-old Liverpool man now expected to leave this summer – journalist











Liverpool defender Nat Phillips may not have a future at the club beyond this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who provides an update on the 26-year-old’s future.

There’s set to be plenty of change at Anfield over the next few months.

The club are closing in on appointing a new sporting director, with Jorg Schmadtke set to join Liverpool.

His arrival may end up dictating Liverpool’s transfer policy doing into next season.

Plenty of their current first team appear to be on their way out in the summer.

James Milner looks set to link up with Adam Lallana at Brighton, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will depart as well.

Nat Phillips’s future at Liverpool hangs in the balance too and it looks likely he may be moved on as well.

The centre-back has barely featured this season and appears to only be in Jurgen Klopp’s squad in case of emergencies.

He’s featured just twice in the Premier League this season, despite Klopp blocking his exit in January.

Phillips future at Liverpool in serious doubt

Speaking about the defender’s future, Jones said: “I don’t see a future for Nat Phillips at Liverpool beyond this season.

“There’s almost an expectation that he’ll be on the market.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing. I think he’s a good player who could offer a lot to the right team.”

From relative obscurity, Nat Phillips was thrust into the Liverpool starting line-up during the 2020/21 season.

Injuries to all of Liverpool’s senior centre-backs saw him return from a loan spell in Germany’s second tier to play in the Premier League.

He was sent out on loan for the second half of the following season to Bournemouth and helped them achieve promotion.

It will be interesting to see what level Phillips ends up at in the future if he leaves Liverpool.

The fitness records of Liverpool’s first choice centre-backs mean Klopp probably does need five defenders in the squad.

However, Liverpool should be using a younger defender in that covering role, such as Sepp van den Berg or Billy Koumetio.

At 26, it’s finally time for Phillips to find a club that will give him more minutes.

