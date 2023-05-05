Report: PL club think 'aggressive' Liverpool player is perfect signing for them, they're trying to get him











Brighton are edging closer to the signing of James Milner from Liverpool, and they believe that they will be getting a real asset here.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Brighton consider Milner to be a perfect fit for their plans internally, with the Seagulls apparently admiring the fact that Milner can play in multiple positions in both the defence and the midfield.

Milner has been a brilliant professional throughout his career, and while he is ageing, Brighton still seem to believe that they can squeeze something out of him.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Whether or not the ‘aggressive’ Liverpool star is actually perfect for Brighton is up for debate. After all, they play a quick counter-attacking game and Milner is a 37-year-old who was never blessed with too much pace. However, who are we to question anything that Roberto De Zerbi, Tony Bloom and Paul Barber do these days?

If Brighton think that Milner is a perfect player for them, then that call will absolutely be backed by their in-house data, and perhaps the reality is that we’ve all written Milner off a little bit too soon.

Milner has spent the majority of the last two years on the Liverpool bench, but it sounds as though he could return to a more prominent role at Brighton once again, and who knows? Perhaps he has one more career resurgence in him.

Yes, he’s 37, but when you look at the likes of Thiago Silva and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in recent years, you can see that age is just a number and Milner may well have a couple more years of elite performance in the tank.

Brighton are making a real push to get this one over the line, and it will be very interesting to see what sort of role Milner ends up playing in this Brighton team.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

