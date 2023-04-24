Report: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita attracting interest from Crystal Palace











The Liverpool Echo has reported that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is now attracting fresh interest from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

According to the report, the midfielder, who has already attracted interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan, has now “attracted the attention” of Palace. He is available on a free transfer in the summer.

It hasn’t been confirmed that he would leave in the summer, the Liverpool Echo believe that it “seems more than likely” that he will not get a new contract.

The Reds definitely need some reinforcements in the middle of the pitch and so freeing up the wages by getting rid of a player surplus to requirements is a good idea.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool teammate Virgil Van Dijk was full of praise for Keita, calling the midfielder “world class”. He has definitely shown world class glimpses at the club, but not on a consistent basis.

Crystal Palace will no doubt rate the quality of Keita, but there’s a big reason Liverpool are letting Keita go, and that is due to his injury history. Keita has missed 84 games throughout his Liverpool career due to injury.

This may make him a risk for Palace, but it looks like it is a risk they are willing to take on a free transfer in the summer.

We have seen Liverpool struggle this season, and that is due to their midfield quality, so it will be interesting to see who they bring in the summer.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

