Jurgen Klopp stopped Nat Phillips leaving Liverpool for Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on January transfer deadline day.

That is according to Football Transfers, who have reported on players who are expected to leave Anfield when the summer transfer window opens.

They claim that Phillips could already have been in Germany had Klopp not pulled the plug at the last minute, but Hertha have not given up.

They still want to sign the English central defender in the next transfer window, when it is expected Klopp would be more willing to listen to offers.

Hertha Berlin want to sign Nat Phillips from Liverpool

Phillips has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the central defensive pecking order.

But defensive injuries at various times have prevented him from leaving and that was again the case in January, which is why he stuck around.

It really is time that the defender was allowed to go out somewhere permanently, play regularly and get his career going again.

Phillips was thrust into the limelight during the 2020/21 season, when Liverpool had an injury crisis at centre-half, which handed him an opportunity.

In May 2021, Klopp said of Phillips: “(He) will have a proper career. When you are at an academy, at whichever club, that’s not written in stone.

“But now (he) could show how good (he is), and so everything will be fine. The concentration level (he) showed is immense, absolutely insane.”