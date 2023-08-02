Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino has been spotted in action for Arsenal for the first time in a year.

Patino posted several pictures on his Instagram story yesterday wearing an Arsenal kit on the club’s training ground.

The pictures don’t make it clear who he’s playing against or the context of the match.

However, given the 19-year-old has been looked over for both of Arsenal’s first-team pre-season tours, it’s a surprise to see him back in action.

Charlie Patino looks set to be a victim of Arsenal’s recent success under Mikel Arteta.

The teenager is incredibly highly-rated, with belief within the Arsenal squad that he’s going to be a huge talent.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He spent last season on loan at Blackpool and despite their relegation from the Championship, he earned plenty of valuable experience.

That taste of senior football appears to have guided his thinking this summer.

Patino wants to leave Arsenal in search of regular minutes that he won’t get at Arsenal and doesn’t appear keen on a loan move.

The fact Patino has been spotted turning out for Arsenal shows he’s not been completely frozen out by the club.

He doesn’t appear close to an exit right now and with time ticking down in the transfer window, he might have to start considering his options.

Patino spotted in Arsenal action

Charlie Patino is a very impressive young midfielder who made an immediate impact on his Arsenal debut.

After plenty of hype around the 19-year-old in the academy, he was handed a debut in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

He came on for the last 10 minutes against Sunderland and scored in injury time.

Patino has made one more appearance for Arsenal since then, starting in their FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal have acted well in the transfer market this summer, signing Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

With the German international set to play in Granit Xhaka’s role next season, Patino has fallen further down the pecking order.

Patino was spotted at Arsenal’s training ground working hard while the club’s senior players were on tour.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

His future doesn’t look set in stone right now and until a bid is accepted, Arsenal may be trying to convince Patino to extend his time with the club.

The 19-year-old has a huge future ahead of him, but it’s yet to be seen where that future lies.