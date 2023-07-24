It looked like ‘outstanding’ player was leaving Arsenal, now he might not

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino might not be leaving the club permanently in this transfer window after his future looked decided earlier in the summer.

Journalist Charles Watts was speaking on his YouTube channel about the exciting youngster.

Charlie Patino has been widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s best young players for the past few years.

The 19-year-old has been described as ‘outstanding’ and spent last season on loan at Blackpool.

Although the side got relegated from the Championship, Patino showcased his talents well in England’s second tier.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, it was reported at the end of the season that Patino was keen to move on this summer.

He didn’t see a route into Arsenal’s first team and wanted to continue playing regular minutes.

There’s been interest in Patino but his future may now lie at Arsenal.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be part of Mikel Arteta’s plans next season, especially after being left out of his squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

There is now hope that Arsenal could keep hold of one of their most highly-rated young players.

Patino might have future at Arsenal

Speaking about the teenager, Watts said: “We’ve been all kind of waiting to see what’s going to happen with Charlie [Patino] this summer.

“It was kind of revealed earlier on towards the end of last season that Arsenal were probably going to let him go on a permanent transfer.

“Things are sort of going on with Charlie at the moment. I’ve been talking to some people around the club on him.

“As far as I’m aware all options are open when it comes to Charlie Patino and that includes a loan now.

“Whereas not long ago it looked like it was probably going to be a permanent deal for Charlie.

“According to people that I’ve spoken to at the club, there is all options on the table.

“It could be permanent but it could be a loan for Charlie, things are sort of beginning to move with him.

“So, watch this space with Charlie Patino and his future.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have plenty of midfielders at their disposal which is why Patino has been considering his future.

Watts went on to say that Arsenal would be happy to reassess his future next summer if he does go out on loan.

He’ll only have a year left on his contract, meaning Arsenal will need to make a final decision on Patino then.

He may take inspiration from Folarin Balogun, who thrived away from Arsenal last season and has given Arteta a difficult choice to make now.